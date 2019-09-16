Provides an uninterrupted experience to audiences traveling on AirAsia flights

Eros Now, a premier Indian OTT entertainment platform with more than 154 million registered users, today announced its partnership with ROKKI, AirAsia's in-flight WiFi service provider. The partnership will provide access to the on-demand platform's programming using guests' own devices while on board WiFi-enabled AirAsia flights. The goal of the alliance is to improve passengers in-flight experience through access to the vast content library of Eros Now.

Powered by ROKKI, AirAsia WiFi will host a variety of Eros Now's compelling content that guests can watch for free. It will also host a microsite that will enable guests to discover more of the OTT platform's offerings and purchase discounted subscription plan vouchers on board. The voucher offers one-month access to the OTT platform's premium content that boasts over 12,000 Bollywood movies, original shows, Quickies, music and other content available on the digital video streaming platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said "On-the-go consumers are always on the lookout for interesting content. Our intent has always been to deliver the best of services to meet end users' demands and expectations. By partnering with ROKKI, AirAsia's in-flight WiFi provider, we plan to attract the in-flight consumers by offering Eros Now's vast collection of Bollywood movies which remains to be a popular choice apart from Originals, Quickies and more."

Sargunan Seenivasan, Head of ROKKI, said, "In line with ROKKI's continuous efforts to transform the inflight experience through our key offerings entertainment, connectivity, and e-commerce our partnership with Eros Now is another step towards creating a dynamic and engaging experience through content-driven commerce. Being able to enjoy Eros Now's curated content on board and subsequently purchase subscription vouchers takes the experience from inflight to onground seamlessly."

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 154.7 million registered users and 18.8 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About ROKKI

ROKKI is a leading provider of inflight entertainment, e-commerce and connectivity solutions that powers the award-winning AirAsia WiFi digital platform. ROKKI has revolutionised the traveller experience, enabling millions to stay online and connected on their personal mobile device above the clouds. ROKKI continues to grow across a number of territories with its on-board Wi-Fi services and cutting edge, media-rich digital advertising solutions. For further information, visit rokki.com.

