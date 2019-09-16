Stratasys consulting firm unveils "Think Additively" program, going beyond Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and connecting 3D printing to business transformation initiatives

Blueprint, a Stratasys-owned additive manufacturing consultancy, has launched a first-of-its-kind technology enablement program, "Think Additively," to help businesses more holistically embrace additive manufacturing throughout their organizations. The program is meant to go beyond technical Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) training to help companies achieve larger transformation goals, such as creating innovation engines, accelerating go-to-market and improving manufacturing efficiency.

In a recent Blueprint study, 85% of companies ranked knowledge as their biggest barrier to driving greater adoption of additive manufacturing across their organizations. "Transforming manufacturing is more than buying a 3D printer, and thinking additively is more than Design for Additive Manufacturing," said Kunal Mehta, head of consulting at Blueprint. "Achieving strategic benefits like streamlined global supply chains or an improved new product development process requires communication across the organization, and communication requires a shared language. Whether an organization is early in additive adoption or mature, it is our aim to provide the knowledge and the language to achieve these transformational benefits."

The Think Additively program includes on-site courses, individualized coaching, and additive accelerator workshops. The program takes clients through a tailored, multi-step journey via four components:

Foundations: A three-day level-set on additive technologies, benefits, and design principles to establish a common language. Additive Coaching: A 3-12-month coaching engagement working with individuals to put Foundations knowledge into practice. Growth Engagements: Custom additive manufacturing acceleration workshops to identify and realize the business value of 3D printing. Advanced Courses: Deep dives into technical design disciplines, enabling applications of the future.

Think Additively Foundations can be delivered at either a client's location or a Stratasys site with course content accessible through an online, mobile-friendly adaptive learning platform. For more information, please visit www.additiveblueprint.com/thinkadditively or reach out directly at hello@additiveblueprint.com.

Blueprint is an independently-minded consultancy owned by Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), bringing together more than 15 years of knowledge and experience across the industry. As the world's leading additive manufacturing consultancy, Blueprint regularly assists future-ready companies achieve additive success. Based in Eden Prairie, Minn., and Milford, U.K, the firm offers a unique, technology-agnostic perspective on all things additive, from strategic advice to design optimization services. More information is available online at www.additiveblueprint.com.

