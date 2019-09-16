The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") (TSXV:WNDR)(OTCQB:WDRFF) announces that the Board of Directors has authorized the granting of incentive stock options to the directors of the Company and the incoming CFO (starting November 1, 2019) to acquire an aggregate of 900,000 common shares of the Company with an exercise price of $0.20 per share expiring September 12, 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized the granting of incentive stock options to various consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,425,000 common shares of the Company with an exercise price of $0.20 per share expiring September 12, 2020.

The stock options will be filed pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and subject to regulatory acceptance.

About Wonderfilm

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

