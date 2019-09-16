How is your organization supporting and promoting an ethical workplace?

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - CanaGlobe Compliance Solutions Inc. ("CanaGlobe") is pleased to announce its updated Incident Reporting System, providing public and private companies and non-profit organizations with a cost-efficient, secure, and anonymous system which allows employees, contractors, vendors, and others to report issues directly to the executive team, board of directors or other designates.

"We have been providing whistleblower hotline services to organizations across Canada for over ten years," shares CanaGlobe President Suzanne Ferguson. "When we began discussing updates to the system, we decided to rebuild it from the ground up to make it even more user friendly, while maintaining the security of the system."

While whistleblower hotlines were originally created to receive reports of financial issues such as theft and fraud, for most organizations they have evolved over the years to encourage the reporting of breaches of policies or code of conduct. Most recently, in a large part due to the MeToo movement, it has become crucial for employees to have an outlet to use in confidence to report bullying, harassment and other human resources issues. "People fear reporting sensitive issues so they often go unreported, or they may end up in the media, which can be instantly damage an organization's reputation." CanaGlobe's Incident Reporting System gives employees a voice and gives organizations an opportunity to promote an ethical workplace.

CanaGlobe is also pleased to announce a new social partnership with Potential Place (www.potentialplace.org), a non-profit mental health agency dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic mental illness. "It's important to give back to our community, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact that the programming at Potential Place has on its members," says Ferguson. A portion of revenue from CanaGlobe's whistleblower service will be donated to Potential Place to support their education grant program which provides their members with opportunities to complete their educational goals. "We are delighted and grateful for this new partnership with CanaGlobe," added Frank Kelton, Executive Director of Potential Place Society. "Helping our clients return to school, when no public funding is available, helps mental health clients fulfill their educational goals."

CanaGlobe Compliance Solutions Inc. is a compliance and governance practice based in Calgary, Alberta providing corporate secretary services, SEDAR and SEDI filing services, board administrator training, and a whistleblower service. CanaGlobe serves small and mid-sized private companies and TSX, TSXV, and CSE listed companies across Canada.

