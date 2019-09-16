The French oil giant and China's Envision Group are forming a joint venture offering PV systems combined with energy management solutions. Total Eren is also involved in a 100 MW solar project in Uzbekistan.From pv magazine France. The TEESS joint venture created by French oil giant Total and Chinese energy software company Envision Group has started operations in China. The JV will offer industrial and commercial clients a "unique combination" of solar systems and digital energy management solutions based on the Eno AIoT operating system developed by Envision. Total said AIoT is the world's ...

