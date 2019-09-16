Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2E40N ISIN: SE0009554454 Ticker-Symbol: JSI 
Frankfurt
16.09.19
16:15 Uhr
1,712 Euro
+0,004
+0,23 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB1,712+0,23 %