At the request of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, the trading in company's B- and D-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market are to cease. As from September 19 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on September 19, 2019. Short name: SBB B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009554454 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 103614 ---------------------------- Short name: SBB D ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011844091 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 164962 ---------------------------- The trading in the company's preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will not cease. The trading will continue until further notice. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.