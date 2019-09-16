Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market is Expected to Reach IDR 430 Trillion in Terms of Credit Disbursed by 2024: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

It is expected that by the year ending 2024, the amount of loans disbursed by the Peer-to-Peer Lending platforms will be IDR 430 Trillion , more than quadrupling from the amount in 2018.

, more than quadrupling from the amount in 2018. Improvement in internet and mobile phone penetration will improve credit access to remote regions on Indonesia and help narrow the funding gap faced by Small and Medium industries.

and help narrow the funding gap faced by Small and Medium industries. Major marketing strategies adopted by Peer-to-Peer Lending platforms will include partnerships with institutional lenders and banks to gain access to a larger capital base as well as partnerships with e-commerce sellers to provide financing to sellers and vendors.

Growth in E-commerce: The growth in the Loan Disbursement by Peer-to-Peer Lending platform operators will be driven by growth in internet and mobile phone penetration across remote areas in Indonesia. The demand for funding will increase as more customers turn to e-commerce for their consumption needs, thereby increasing seller activity and hence an increase in need for working capital funding. Indonesia's e-commerce roadmap aims to improve the e-commerce market and lead to adoption of digital technology.

Entry of Peer-to-Peer Lending Players: With more than 100 platforms currently registered with the OJK and more than 100 still in pipeline to obtain registration, the loan disbursement is set to increase in the coming years owing to reaching a wider borrower base. The Sandbox testing mechanism introduced by OJK to test operational reliability against fraud and platform breakdown due to technological failures will help these platforms gain regulatory and operational acceptance.

Partnership with Banks and Financial Institutions: To tackle the disadvantage of lack of depositor's base like banks, Peer-to-Peer lending platforms will continue to look to collaborate and partner with major financial institutions and banks to gain access to a larger capital base to cater to the demand of borrowers. Banks are set to gain from these partnerships by reaching out to a wider borrower base, reduce costs related to credit assessment by outsourcing such activities to the platform operators.

The market for Peer-to-Peer lending has grown at a significant growth rate during the period CY'2016-CY'2018. The industry is still in the emerging phase. With stricter norms kicking in due to OJK regulations and improved connectivity in mobile phones and internet penetration, the market would increase further as newer geographies will be catered. The market for Peer-to-Peer lending would increase further for the period CY'2019E-2024E. With the Indonesian government rolling out an e-Commerce roadmap, aided by adoption of digital technology, more borrowers and lenders are set to participate in the Peer-to-Peer lending market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Competition Benchmarking: Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Outlook to 2024" believe growth in e-commerce activity driving seller activity, adoption, and integration of digital technology with e-commerce, entry of new platform operators and their ability to cover a wider geography, improvement in internet and mobile phone penetration and increased participation of banks and financial institutions are some of the factors that will drive the market to register a near 50% CAGR in terms of loan disbursement for the period 2019-2024.

Key Segments Covered

By Location of Loan Disbursed

Inside Java



Outside Java

Key Target Audience

Existing Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms

New Market Entrants- Domestic Platforms

New Market Entrants- International Platforms

Banks and Financial Institutions

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Third Party Technology Providers

MSMEs and E-commerce Sellers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016 -2018

2016 -2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Companies Covered:

Investree

Modalku

Koinworks

Danamas

Mekar

Crowde

Crowdo

Akseleran

Aktivaku

Amartha

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Value Chain Analysis

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Overview

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Ecosystem

Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Future and Projections

Regulatory Framework in Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Peer-to-Peer Lending Market

Other Related Reports:

India Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2020 - Evolvement of Discount Brokers and Robust Trading Volume to Prosper Market Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Financial Brokerage market in India. The report focuses on the full service brokers and discount brokers separately in detail. The report covers market size and segmentation of overall financial brokerage market by online/offline mode, FIIs and Domestic Investors, Trading exchange each by Equity, Commodities and Currencies and various segmentations on each trading segment. The report covers comparison of online trading with offline trading in India, with the consumer survey regarding the preferences for online trading by different population groups. The report puts forth in-depth analysis on Full Service brokers including business models, market share of major players and detailed company profile for each major full service brokers. The potential and future outlook for full service brokers has also been discussed in the publication. Discount broking market in India has been separately discussed in the report with detailed analysis of major players, their strategies relative to global discount brokers, company profiles for major players, SWOT Analysis and major issues and challenges with the discount broking market in India. The report covers analysis on the process for discount broker to tie up with technology partners to serve retail customers. The report also serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into financial brokerage market and what should be the focus and USP for that new player.

Indonesia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2021- Significant Rise in Internet, Mobile and Social Media User Penetration to Drive Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of digital advertising market in Indonesia. The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of medium, type, sectors and pricing model of online advertising. The report also covers market in different aspects such as developing trends in the market, market share of major advertising platform and company profiles for major online advertising agencies and publishers in Indonesia online advertising market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

Indonesia On-Demand Services Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration and the Advent of Superior Technology to Foster Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the on-demand services market in Indonesia. The report covers market size on the basis of revenue and number of bookings for on-demand transport, food delivery, supermarket and groceries, beauty care, laundry, AC repair, cleaning and other services. Segmentation under on-demand transport, food delivery, supermarket and groceries and beauty services has also been showcased in the report. The report also covers company profiles of major and emerging players, customer preference, decision making process and market share of major players across various on-demand services. This report will help industry consultants, technology companies, on-demand service providers, ride hailing companies, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Indonesia Car Finance Market by Type (New and Used Passenger and Commercial Cars), by Tenure of Loan, by Banks, Captive and Non Captive Institutions - Outlook to 2021

The report titled "Indonesia Car Finance Market by Type (New and Used Passenger and Commercial Cars), by Tenure of Loan, by Banks, Captive and Non Captive Institutions - Outlook to 2021" provides a comprehensive analysis of the car finance market in Indonesia. The report covers aspects such as the market size of the Indonesia Car Finance market segmentation on the basis of type of car financed, tenure of loan and type of financial institution. The report also covers the competitive landscape, government regulations, customer preferences, and value chain analysis of the Indonesia Car Finance Market. In addition to this, the report also covers company profiles and product portfolio of major players. This report will help industry consultants, car finance providers, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Indonesia car finance market is in the growing stage. It is dominated by the unorganized players as they offer simpler documentation and convenient car finance options. The market has witness increasing use of technology such as simulation tools, online application and payment methods and others.

Philippines Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 - By Equity on Basis of Transaction Value, By Transaction Mode (Online & Offline), By Basis of Time of Delivery (Intraday & Delivery Based), By Type of Investor (Domestic & FII)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the financial brokerage market. The report covers various aspects including introduction on financial brokerage market, issues and challenges, trends and developments, investor profile, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations. The report also covers market ecosystem, economic analysis of Philippines and comparison with other Emerging economies of South-Asia, competitive landscape including company profiles and cross-comparison among market players on key operational, customer base and financial parameters, growth drivers, recent developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria for customers while choosing a brokerage firm and snapshots on Investor profile in Philippines. The report concludes with a snapshot on Introduction of Derivatives segment in brokerage market, market projections and analyst recommendations including success story of Zerodha India Financial Brokerage Market highlighting the key strategies for entering and remaining profitable in the highly fragmented market, highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

