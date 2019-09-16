Maru/Blue Continues Rapid Expansion and Momentum with Upward Trajectory

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019, premium quality data services firm, today announces the appointments of Diane Gawlik, Arun Venkataraman and Magdalena Morello as it continues its global expansion.



Diane Gawlik joins Maru/Blue in the role of Director of Strategy and Development, Enterprise Sales, based in Vancouver and will be an integral part in expanding and growing the company's presence. Diane has over 12 years experience delivering strategic solutions and successfully building customer relationships.

Mirjana Mihaljcic, Chief Revenue Officer of Maru/Blue, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Diane to the team. Diane joins us with vast experience having worked with brands such as Rogers, Bacardi, Freed Developments, Glenfiddich and Miele. With her client-centric approach, Diane will be focused on understanding our global client needs to propose strategic solutions that address their unique business challenges."

Arun Venkataraman has joined Maru/Blue in the role of Research Director, also based in Maru/Blue's Vancouver office. Arun brings over 11 years of experience in global quantitative and qualitative research addressing critical business objectives.

Adding to the research team, Magdalena Morello joins Maru/Blue as a Research Director based in the Toronto Office. Magdalena brings over 10 years of experience in the research field designing and executing both quantitative and qualitative research. In their new roles, Magdalena and Arun will lead complex research engagements and support the business in maintaining the high level of quality of research delivered by Blue.

"As we continue to expand our global research capabilities, we are delighted to add the expertise of Arun and Magdalena to our team," said Mirjana Mihaljcic. "They both bring valuable insights gained from their extensive experience in the quantitative and qualitative research sector."

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, added, "The continued growth and expansion of Maru/Blue, along with the enhanced specializations on our growing research team, will allow us to continue upon our upward trajectory and more efficiently bring innovation to the research industry."

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and customers of market competitors.