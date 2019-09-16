Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics and Machine Learning to be Focus of the 2019 Quality Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / The Education Program for The Quality Show, the biennial trade show dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all thing's quality has been announced. The event, sponsored by Quality Magazine, will take place on October 22-24, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Center in Rosemont, IL. Registration is free through September 27. To learn more, visit www.qualityshow.com

"We look forward to this year's Quality Show and are confident that the thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers who come to network, attend education sessions, and look for solutions on the trade show floor will be able to take home actionable solutions that can improve quality in their manufacturing facilities," said Buck Bicek, Publisher of Quality Magazine. "We look forward to hearing from our keynote speaker Deb Andree, Vice President, Mission Assurance Global Mission Excellence, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems who will talk Building A Culture Of Quality."

Over 120 vendors have already signed up to exhibit of which 25% are new to the show floor, giving attendees the opportunity to find the latest solutions, interact with working machinery and network with other professionals in the industry. The trade show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Zeiss; Silver Sponsor BSI and Collaborative Partners ASQ and CMS, as well as Learning Theater Presenters BSI, ASQ Inspection Division, ETQ, Zeiss, PQ Systems, Metrologic Group, DISCUS Software Company, Veeva Systems, CMS, Renishaw, Volume Graphics, ATS Applied Tech Systems, UNC Charlotte, and many others.

By attending this important industry event, attendees including Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers can explore the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology as well as attend the keynote presentation, education sessions that will focus Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Machine Learning and network on the show floor and at an evening networking reception.

The trade show opens on Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm with a Happy Hour Welcome Reception from 4-6 pm. During the three days of the show, attendees will also have access to The ASSEMBLY Show which will be taking place at the Donald E. Stephens convention center at the same time as The Quality Show.

The QUALITY Show is held every other year on the odd numbered years. The 2019 event will be held Tuesday, October 22 - Thursday, October 24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

