PipeHawk Plc - Contract Win

16 September 2019

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Contract win

PipeHawk is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, QM Systems, has been selected by a premium global automotive seating and electrical systems supplier to deliver a new manufacturing facility for the manufacture of premium automotive seats. The contract is valued at over £600,000 and is due for delivery in Q1 2020.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk PLC, commented: "This is great news for the Company, especially given that the project will deliver a version of one of QM's core manufacturing production products, its Q-MAC3. This is a fully integrated and automated manufacturing system that has been developed by QM Systems' in-house team and is seeing a significant amount of interest internationally. We are excited to be partnering with this global manufacturer on this next exciting phase of our journey."

More information on the Q-MAC range of products or any wider automation requirement please contact the Company at Sales@qm-systems.com.

