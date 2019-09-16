PipeHawk Plc - Contract Win
London, September 16
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
16 September 2019
PipeHawk plc
("PipeHawk" or the "Company")
Contract win
PipeHawk is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, QM Systems, has been selected by a premium global automotive seating and electrical systems supplier to deliver a new manufacturing facility for the manufacture of premium automotive seats. The contract is valued at over £600,000 and is due for delivery in Q1 2020.
Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk PLC, commented: "This is great news for the Company, especially given that the project will deliver a version of one of QM's core manufacturing production products, its Q-MAC3. This is a fully integrated and automated manufacturing system that has been developed by QM Systems' in-house team and is seeing a significant amount of interest internationally. We are excited to be partnering with this global manufacturer on this next exciting phase of our journey."
More information on the Q-MAC range of products or any wider automation requirement please contact the Company at Sales@qm-systems.com.
