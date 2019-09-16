Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626531 ISIN: GB0003010609 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PIPEHAWK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIPEHAWK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
16.09.2019 | 16:22
(54 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

PipeHawk Plc - Contract Win

PipeHawk Plc - Contract Win

PR Newswire

London, September 16

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

16 September 2019

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Contract win

PipeHawk is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, QM Systems, has been selected by a premium global automotive seating and electrical systems supplier to deliver a new manufacturing facility for the manufacture of premium automotive seats. The contract is valued at over £600,000 and is due for delivery in Q1 2020.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk PLC, commented: "This is great news for the Company, especially given that the project will deliver a version of one of QM's core manufacturing production products, its Q-MAC3. This is a fully integrated and automated manufacturing system that has been developed by QM Systems' in-house team and is seeing a significant amount of interest internationally. We are excited to be partnering with this global manufacturer on this next exciting phase of our journey."

More information on the Q-MAC range of products or any wider automation requirement please contact the Company at Sales@qm-systems.com.

Enquiries:

PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)		Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/Asha Chotai		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

Notes to Editors

For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com.


© 2019 PR Newswire