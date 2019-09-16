

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, final data from the statistical office Istat reported on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate as seen in July. The flash estimate was 0.5 percent rise.



Core inflation, excluding prices of energy and fresh food, was also steady at 0.5 percent in August.



Prices of non-durable goods increased at a faster pace of 0.6 percent versus 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Food, household and personal care products prices rose 0.7 percent following a 0.6 percent increase in July.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August, while the initial estimate was 0.5 percent increase.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in August after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. The figure was in line with the flash estimate.



On a monthly basis, HICP remained unchanged in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX