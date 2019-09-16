The "Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Segment; Type; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe AI chip market accounted for US$ 1.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 16.04 Bn in 2027.

The considerable investments in artificial intelligence chip start-ups are anticipated to boost the market growth. Real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI across industries that are further driving the growth of the AI chip market. Moreover, the integration of AI chips in edge devices is expected to boost the AI chip market growth in the forecast period.

With AI accelerators evolving at an unprecedented rate, new hardware platforms are being optimized to facilitate greater autonomy to edge devices such as mobiles, embedded, and internet of things (IoT) devices. The proliferation of smartphone-embedded AI processors by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google is already gaining traction and driving the growth of AI chip market in edge devices.

AI robotics is another noteworthy application of artificial intelligence, which is driving the growth of AI chips in self-driving cars, drones, smart appliances, and industrial IoT. Major companies such as NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel in the AI chip market for edge devices are showing interest as well as investing in edge inferencing. With all these developments, it is expected that edge computing is going to be the growth driver for future adoption of AI chips.

The AI chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of various industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, numerous initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the AI chip market further.

For instance, technological advancements are moving at a fast pace, especially in case of adoption of artificial intelligence. The governments of various European countries are concerned with the legal and privacy implications of artificial intelligence and its applications. Many countries have raised their concerns for the liability and responsibility if any unwanted occurrence happens because of artificial intelligence; whether it is a manufacturer, developer, controller, or even a robot.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Part 2. Key Takeaways

Part 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Part 4. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market landscape

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Europe PEST Analysis

Part 5. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market key industry dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Considerable investments in Artificial Intelligence Chip start-ups

5.1.2 Real time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI across industries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising concerns related to data privacy and security concerns

5.3 Key Market opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of AI Chips in edge devices

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Technological advancements in the AI Chip Market

5.5 impact analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Part 6. Artificial Intelligence Chip Europe Market analysis

6.1 Europe AI Chip Market Overview

6.2 Europe AI Chip Market Forecast and Analysis

Part 7. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Analysis By Segment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe AI Chip Breakdown, By Segment, 2018 2027

7.3 Data Center

7.4 Edge

Part 8. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe AI Chip Breakdown, By type, 2018 2027

8.3 CPU

8.4 GPU

8.5 ASIC

8.6 FPGA

8.7 Others

Part 9. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe AI Chip Market Breakdown, By Industry Vertical, 2018 2027

9.3 BFSI Market

9.4 Retail Market

9.5 IT Telecom Market

9.6 Automotive Transportation Market

9.7 Healthcare Market

9.8 Media Entertainment Market

9.9 Others Market

Part 10. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Country Analysis

Part 11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development

Part 12. Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do1hk9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005571/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900