

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.1 percent rise in July. In June, inflation was 0.6 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 4.7 percent annually in August and that of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, following a 0.5 percent decrease.



