ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 383,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.15 per Unit, which raised aggregate proceeds of CAD $57,450, CAD $37,500 of which was from Insiders. Each Unit consists of (i) one Common share in the capital of the Company, and (ii) one purchase warrant exercisable at a price of CAD $0.20 per share. The funds will be used for general working capital.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

