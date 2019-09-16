

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation remained stable in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate as seen in July. Economists had expected the rate to ease to 1.9 percent.



Among the main components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 7.7 percent annually in August.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of non-durable consumer goods and energy grew by 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, in August.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.1 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX