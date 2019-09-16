New monetary stimulus package lowers the deposit facility rate to -0.5 % and restarts QE at a monthly pace of 20 billion Euro (open ended). Previous unconventional monetary policy has led to a rise in inflation by 0.6 %-age points. The European Central Bank provides additional monetary stimulus by lowering the interest rates further into negative territory and restarting net asset purchases (QE). The cut of the interest rate on the deposit facility by 10 basis points (bp), to -0.5 %, was widely expected. Part of the banks' excess liquidity holdings will be exempt from negative deposit rates, introducing a two-tier system. The exempt tier, which is initially set at 6 times an institution's minimum reserve requirements, is remunerated at an annual rate of 0 %. QE will ...

