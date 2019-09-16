Customer Experience (CX) Leader HGS Unveils HGS Digital to Provide Intelligent Innovation Solutions for Enterprise Clients

HGS Digital to provide suite of industry-leading digital offerings based on smart utilization of data, automation, cloud solutions and its award-winning DigiCX platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE in India) launched HGS Digital, a new practice focused on providing high-end digital strategy and transformative digital-first solutions. HGS Digital aims to be the top facilitator for leading disruptive change in the consumer journey, and transforms organizations into digital innovators by combining deep domain expertise in customer care with digital analytics, marketing technology and advanced technologies like cloud, intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.

"We pride ourselves on being brilliant at the basics and providing advanced customer engagement solutions using intelligent innovation," saidPartha DeSarkar, Global CEO, HGS. "With HGS Digital, we advance our capabilities well beyond traditional care to eCare transformation that will benefit the CIO, CTO and CMO as well and provide more holistic digital experience solutions along the entire consumer journey."

HGS Digital will build upon the award winning DigiCX value proposition and set of transformative solutions, leveraging HGS domain expertise to address industry specific challenges across the stages of the consumer journey. HGS Digital is helping:

Retailers convert more browsers to buyers.

convert more browsers to buyers. Consumer packaged goods brands grow their direct to consumer sales platform.

grow their direct to consumer sales platform. Healthcare payers simplify the care experience while reducing claims exceptions and waste.

simplify the care experience while reducing claims exceptions and waste. Travel companies automate and simplify bookings and reservation changes to create more loyal repeat buyers.

automate and simplify bookings and reservation changes to create more loyal repeat buyers. Fortune 100 companies build positive online reputations with HGS EPIC Social Care.

As a leader in Customer Experience (CX), HGS is constantly innovating to meet the needs of today's consumers.

"We have made significant technology-led investments in making our clients more competitive," said Natarajan Radhakrishnan, president and chief innovation officer, HGS. "The HGS Digital practice will leverage our global talent, domain expertise and solutions to help unlock the potential of digital transformation."

HGS Digital combines HGS' deep customer engagement expertise and leading-edge technology to provide clients with digital transformation solutions that create a measurable business impact.

"Our focus is developing strategic solutions that help our partners create memorable customer experiences. The launch of HGS Digital is an important evolution on this journey," said Venk Korla, CEO, Element Solutions & Head - HGS Digital. "HGS Digital creates the frictionless digital experiences that our clients seek and their customers expect. We thrive on tackling complex business problems in ways that deliver business results and epic customer experiences."

Visit www.HGSdigital.com to learn how HGS Digital can help make your business more competitive.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping to make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach, with over 42,371 employees across 72 delivery centers (as on 30th June 2019) in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended March 2019, HGS had revenue of $689 million.

HGS Media Contacts:

Andrew Kokes

+1 888 747 7911

media@teamhgs.com

Diana Dixon

+ 1 312 758 1380

diana.dixon@mslgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458168/HGS__Logo.jpg