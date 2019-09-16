BUILD IT By Design: Canadian General Construction Firm BUILD IT Expands Its Footprint To Calgary, Alberta

With an aim to breathe life into visions, providing full turnkey general construction services and having more than 600 projects on the checked list, BUILD IT has now successfully expanded its footprint to Calgary, Alberta.



MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / BUILD IT By Design, ensures trust, talent, and transparency when working on bringing visions of brands and global franchises to life with constructions needs. By holding expertise in restaurant construction and having the latest technology to streamline communication allowing clients to keep track of the projects in real time from anywhere, the team's becoming one of the most reliable firms in the general construction industry with superior customer service experience.





The firm has been gaining much attention lately catering to visions and aspirations of U.S based brands stepping in Canada. Even as some of the restaurant chains move north of the border such as the recent Jollibee, Chick-Fil-A, the company is giving them a turnkey experience when it comes to building; as the firm handles sourcing locations by working with commercial realtors, collaborating with engineers, designers and architects that form efficient construction teams and even provide onsite management.

The team manages projects from site selection, architectural design, engineering, equipment purchasing, construction, and millwork, to the final handover. It also covers the legwork, evaluating the different elements that are central to the project and make recommendations providing great scope, variety and options. The firm works with prominent names like The International Council of Shopping Centers, The Canadian Restaurant and Foodservices Association, and Canadian Franchise Association to name a few. As rightly stated, "BUILD IT By Design is an apex construction partner with exceptional technical know-how, stellar communication skills and an unwavering commitment to collaboration."

About BUILD IT By Design

BUILD IT By Design conceptualized in 2008, and now stands as the go to firm that constructs branded environments in the restaurant, retail, commercial and healthcare spaces. This construction firm holds experience in working on a wide range of construction projects, including new builds, retrofits, and repurposed spaces. It also helps explore options, weigh the pros and cons, and uncover the best path to make the visions of restaurant chains a full fledged reality. Uniquely, a real-time project tracker also helps by streamlining the communication process during ongoing construction. With gadgets on every job site, they enable project managers to constantly provide progress reports, upload photos and keep clients informed.

Restaurant spaces built by the company has been gaining appreciation from consumers as well. More information about the company and its projects can be found at: https://www.builditbydesign.ca

Contact Details

Name: Georges Thomas

Company: BUILD IT By Design

Email: george@builditbydesign.ca

Website: https://www.builditbydesign.ca

Address: 10-1580 Trinity Drive, Mississauga, Ontario

Phone: (905) 696-0486

