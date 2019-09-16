Anzeige
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
16.09.2019 | 18:31
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 16

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2019

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

16 September 2019


