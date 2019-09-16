Web Presence: Tanya Bless offers closer look at Singer Island real estate

Realtor Tanya Abiela Bless provides a professional insight into property on the desirable Palm Beach County peninsula of Singer Island.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / A picturesque peninsula on the Atlantic coast of Palm Beach County, Florida, Singer Island represents an upscale and attractive place to reside in South Florida, home to thousands of immaculate condos and other in-demand properties. Centered around the city of Riviera Beach, veteran real estate agent Tanya Bless offers a closer look at property on the island which boasts an abundance of parks and marinas as well as plentiful hiking and cycling opportunities.

"Singer Island represents a fantastic oceanfront community within east Palm Beach County," explains Bless. The peninsula's almost 50 miles of white sand beaches are, she says, considered to be among the very best in Florida.

"Restaurants, retail outlets, and a wide variety of entertainment venues and leisure opportunities," Bless continues, "are also within walking distance for much of the island."

Available properties on Singer Island range from sub-$100,000 vacant lots, land, and mobile homes to $3.5 million waterfront houses and near-$10 million luxury condos. "Ocean view condos on North Ocean Drive are commanding prices of up to $10 million currently," explains Tanya Bless, "and numerous new construction projects, also on North Ocean Drive, are underway, again with multi-million-dollar price tags."

Realtor.com suggests that today, there are close to 500 homes for sale on Singer Island at a median listing price of just less than $390,000.

Current and former famous residents of Singer Island include professional golfer Michelle McGann and E Street Band member Clarence Clemons. Singer Island is also the setting for several novels by the late author Fredrick Exley, best known for the fictional memoir A Fan's Notes, according to Tanya Bless.

"Further to its parks, marinas, hiking, and bike paths, Singer Island also enjoys its own science museum and world-class boating and fishing," she adds, wrapping up, "and is less than 15 minutes away from Palm Beach International Airport."

Tanya Abiela Bless entered the real estate industry in 2003 in an administrative role for a leading condo developer in Florida. Later, in 2006, Bless became a licensed agent and has gone on to spend more than a decade working closely with homeowners in marketing their homes for sale. Tanya Bless is also experienced in rehabbing, remodeling, and flipping houses, as well as the foreclosure market, and has worked hand in hand with servicing companies and banks including mortgage loan firm Ocwen, Bank of America, and Chase. Having spent time in the luxury real estate market working with Douglas Elliman, Bless then ventured out by opening and running her own real estate business for a number of years.

Today, Tanya Bless manages a successful real estate firm in Jupiter, Florida. In her free time, Tanya's passions and interests include volunteer and mission work, online business, ebooks, and photography.

