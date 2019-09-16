RCI Banque: Rci Banque: Issuance of Eur 600 Million Fixed Rate Notes Maturing in March 2023

RCI Banque announces the issuance of € 600 m 3.5-year bond bearing a 0.25% coupon.





The deal attracted more than € 2 billion final order book coming from around 150 subscribers.



The success of this transaction demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the financial



strength of the company and their willingness to contribute to its growth.



2019.09.16 Communiqué RCI Bank and Services - Emission 3.5 ans GB

Attachment