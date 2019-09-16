Anzeige
Montag, 16.09.2019

WKN: 3401 ISIN: FR00000RCIB0 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
16.09.2019 | 20:17
RCI Banque: Rci Banque: Issuance of Eur 600 Million Fixed Rate Notes Maturing in March 2023

RCI Banque announces the issuance of € 600 m 3.5-year bond bearing a 0.25% coupon.


The deal attracted more than € 2 billion final order book coming from around 150 subscribers.

The success of this transaction demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the financial

strength of the company and their willingness to contribute to its growth.

