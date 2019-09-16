Internet Marketing Company: Top Tips On How To Prevent Car Theft

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents several ways to prevent car theft.

Almost 800,000 vehicles are stolen each year in the United States, causing financial losses estimated at around approximately $6 billion. Car owners will be financially compensated for a stolen vehicle only if they purchased comprehensive coverage. In order to minimize the chances of having their vehicle stolen, drivers should follow the next tips:

Stop the car's engine when leaving it unattended. Drivers must to do this, even though it is for a short time. Besides being illegal in many states, an unattended car with engine running is almost a certain target for thieves.

Make sure that the vehicle is secured before leaving the perimeter . Lock all doors and windows before leaving. An open door will help robbers get access to the vehicle, jumpstart the car and steal it.

. Lock all doors and windows before leaving. An open door will help robbers get access to the vehicle, jumpstart the car and steal it. Invest some money in anti-theft devices . Kill switches, fuel cut-off systems and other similar devices will stop a robber from starting the car. Furthermore, drivers can get discounts for this type of devices.

. Kill switches, fuel cut-off systems and other similar devices will stop a robber from starting the car. Furthermore, drivers can get discounts for this type of devices. Install a loud alarm . Noisy alarms can scare thieves when triggered and deter them from committing illegalities. Plus, people nearby will react.

. Noisy alarms can scare thieves when triggered and deter them from committing illegalities. Plus, people nearby will react. Choose a safe parking spot. The best place to park a car is in a personal, well-monitored garage. The alternative is to park in a place that is well circulated and offers a lot of visibility. Furthermore, it would be best to place is an area with video surveillance.

"Car owners should apply the mentioned tips in order to prevent theft"

