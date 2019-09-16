Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Tradegate
16.09.19
21:38 Uhr
267,20 Euro
+1,75
+0,66 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,60
268,20
22:00
266,80
267,85
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETFLIX INC267,20+0,66 %