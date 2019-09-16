PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Reichen Kuhl is a member of the Lake Association of Norway (LAON), which works to protect freshwater bodies in Maine such as Lake Pennesseewassee where his summer home is located. Below, he helps readers understand how organizations like LAON protect natural ecosystems through donations and volunteer support.

The Lake Association of Norway runs off volunteer support and help from members like Reichen Kuhl whose mission it is to protect the freshwater lakes of Maine. By keeping up the waters and fighting off invasive species, LAON ensures the lakes maintain their natural beauty and function while maintaining the economic value of the area.

In this way, residents like Reichen Kuhl strengthen both the natural ecosystems native to Maine lakes and the communities set up around them. Members and volunteers get involved in hands-on projects that clean up the shores and streams as well as spread awareness of new threats and progress to inspire others.

Considering that the lakes around Norway, Maine are some of the biggest attractors to the area, the fight to preserve them against natural and unnatural threats alike is a big cause for residents and visitors. On these lakes, people can participate in summer activities like swimming, fishing, and boating as well as winter recreation such as ice fishing, snowmobiling, and ice skating. As a result, LAON has taken on a great responsibility that means a lot to the residents and visitors of the area.

To meet diverse and challenging preservationist needs, LAON gathers local leaders like Reichen Kuhl to take charge of elements like annual sponsor meetings and regular newsletters. In the meetings, members and volunteers learn about the progress of their work, growing threats to the waters, new technologies or approaches to preservation, and reports on outreach.

Much of the work performed by LAON is spent researching factors like invasive aquatic plants or animals and how they negatively affect the local ecosystem. In their newsletters, LAON is able to disseminate thoroughly-researched facts and figures in addition to providing maps and visual diagrams representing threats. Because of the newsletter, LAON shares real-time threats that volunteers and members can work to eliminate.

People who aren't members of LAON can still get involved by providing support either through outreach or direct water quality improvement. In outreach, people help share LAON's vision, mission, and efforts to the people who both impact the lakes and are impacted by them. Volunteers can help improve water quality by monitoring various aspects of the water and looking for ways to avoid costly problems. This can mean taking water quality surveys, researching invasive plant or animal species, conducting watershed surveys, making courtesy boat inspections, and checking buoy placement among other useful tasks.

In the end, whether you're a member like Reichen Kuhl raising funds and awareness or just a volunteer looking to help in your spare time, LAON gladly accepts all support to uphold the beautiful, clean waters of Norway, Maine.

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559861/Reichen-Kuhl-Explains-How-the-LAON-Conservation-Program-Protects-Natural-Ecosystems-in-Maine