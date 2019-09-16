Web Presence: Waterfront Properties' Rob Thomson continues to lead South Florida luxury real estate market

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Rob Thomson, owner of Waterfront Properties, offers a rare insight into South Florida's luxury real estate market where homes can change hands for $50 million or more.

Established more than 35 years ago by Rob Thomson and his mother, Joan, Waterfront Properties has grown into a highly respected real estate business committed to assisting clients in both buying and selling luxury real estate on the waterfront and within South Florida's many exclusive club communities. Now also invested in an accompanying yacht brokerage, Thomson offers a rare glimpse into an industry where homes regularly change hands for more than $50 million.

"Waterfront Properties and Club Communities is the largest purveyor of luxury residences in Palm Beach and Martin Counties," reveals Thomson, "serving more than 25 of southeasternmost Florida's towns between North Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Stuart."

Founded and still headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Waterfront Properties and Club Communities now boasts further offices in Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Stuart, and Delray Beach alike.

Waterfront Properties, Thomson explains, offers homes ranging in price from $250,000 to over $50 million. "Our company's highly skilled real estate specialists are poised to provide quick and accurate information at all times," says Rob. "This," he continues, "is not only because they're seasoned professionals, but because they're also supported by Waterfront Properties' industry-leading proprietary technology systems."

According to Thomson, each of Waterfront Properties' agents markets homes exclusively in areas in which they're the South Florida region's leading expert. "Our seasoned agents each market properties in areas within which they're the southernmost Florida region's leading expert, assuring unparalleled levels of service designed to meet the exacting and often demanding requirements of Waterfronts Properties' buyers and sellers," he reveals.

Since 2015, Thomson has also been involved in Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, based in Jupiter, Florida, alongside Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. "Waterfront Yacht Brokerage sells sport fishing boats, motor yachts, and powerboats from the world's leading manufacturers," the businessman explains.

The company, he says, is heavily focused on Florida and the Bahamas. "Our resources, however," adds Thomson, "enable our team to serve clients' needs worldwide."

Whether purchasing new or used, or selling a vessel, Waterfront Yacht Brokerage offers expert, need-specific advice, guidance, and a turnkey resource to see clients achieve their ultimate goals, according to Waterfront Properties boss and Waterfront Yacht Brokerage co-owner Rob Thomson.

A keen philanthropist, RobThomson of Waterfront Properties is a regular volunteer with organizations such as the American Cancer Society and Big Dog Ranch Rescue, as well as Waterfront Properties' own charitable organization, the Waterfront Way Foundation.

"Outside of real estate, luxury watercraft, and my charitable efforts, I'm also the co-owner of the popular and successful Jupiter-based restaurant Shipwreck Bar and Grille," adds the property mogul and entrepreneur, wrapping up.

