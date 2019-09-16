Web Presence: Kim Renee Dunbar Named 2018 Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / A pioneer in the study and application of inorganic chemistry, Kim Renee Dunbar has earned a number of distinctions, awards, and recognitions for her contributions to the international scientific community. Last year, Dunbar was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Kim Renee Dunbar's research on inorganic chemistry has expanded the potential for scientists around the globe. Her work has shed light on subjects such as synthetic, structural, and physical inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry, opening the doors for current and future advances. Though she has primarily worked from the Texas A&M Department of Chemistry since 1999, her research has been implemented into scientific projects and teachings the world over.

Over the years, she's unveiled critical new evidence of structure and bonding relationships as well as chemical phenomena, furthering the scientific community's understanding of inorganic chemistry and its potential applications. Kim Renee Dunbar's work has helped unveil new solutions that range from new magnetic materials to anticancer agents.

In the past, Dunbar has earned the title of Davidson Professor of Science and today holds the Davidson Chair of Science, serving as the first female chair holder in the Texas A&M College of Science. She was also named a University Distinguished Professor among a range of notable titles.

Last year, Kim Renee Dunbar was awarded the title of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, which is a tremendous distinction among chemists and scientists.

"I am honored to have been selected to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry," Kim

Renee Dunbar said of the award. "It is important to me to help guide future chemists in their careers by supporting non-profit professional societies like the RSC and the American Chemical Society."

Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) is an award conferred by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in the United Kingdom, though it holds great international significance. The RSC is a worldwide professional body of chemical scientists that provide members with relevant networking opportunities, individual support, and support for scientific organizations through tailored initiatives. In over 175 years of history, the RSC has become the world's leading chemistry community, making the award a high distinction for Kim Renee Dunbar.

As a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Dunbar has demonstrated the organizations' core value of making outstanding contributions to the advancement of the chemical sciences as a profession. Her research helps to shape new potentials in medicine and technology, and she serves as a worthy role model for aspiring female scientists.

In addition to her recent Fellowship title, Kim Renee Dunbar holds many esteemed designations such as a fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS), a recipient of the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, and a two-time recipient of the Texas A&M Association of Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award.

