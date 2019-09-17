Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2019) - High Mountain Capital Corporation (TSXV: BUZD.P) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")) with Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive") pursuant to which the Corporation and Facedrive combined their respective businesses (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction:

the Corporation consolidated its common shares (" Common Shares ") on a 50 for one basis;

all subscription receipts of Facedrive issued pursuant to its $7 million non-brokered private placement were converted into shares of Facedrive (" Facedrive Shares ") on the basis of one Facedrive Share for every one subscription receipt and the proceeds therefrom were released from escrow;

all Facedrive Shares were exchanged for Common Shares on the basis of 0.473538 Common Shares for every one Facedrive Share; and

the Corporation changed its name from "High Mountain Capital Corporation" to "Facedrive Inc."

Subject to receiving final TSXV acceptance, the Common Shares are expected to resume trading under the symbol "FD" on or about September 19, 2019. The Transaction resulted in the issuance of 8,886,578 Common Shares.

The board of directors of the Corporation now consists of Sayan Navaratnam, Junaid Razvi, William Kanters, Jay Wilgar, Paul Zed and Hamilton Jeyaraj. Jay Wilgar, most recently served as the founder, Chairman and CEO of Newstrike Brands Ltd. and replaced Dominic Burns as a proposed director of the Corporation. The management team of the Corporation now consists of Sayan Navaratnam (Chief Executive Officer), Heung Hung Lee (Chief Financial Officer), Junaid Razvi (Executive Vice-President and Corporate Secretary) and Cheryl Lewis (Chief Operating Officer).

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Corporation's filing statement dated August 28, 2019 filed in connection with the Transaction which can be found on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, the Corporation is pleased to announce that it proposes to split the Common Shares on a one for 10 basis. Although the proposed share split is not subject to shareholder approval, the share split will be subject to TSXV approval. The Corporation proposes the share split to increase the liquidity of the Common Shares and, in turn, make financing terms more attractive. The Corporation intends to set a record date for the proposed share split as the second business day following issuance of the exchange bulletin by the TSXV. The Corporation intends to issue a subsequent new release with the exact record date once such date is determined following TSXV approval. Shareholders will not need to take any action with respect to the stock split.

The Corporation will continue from a company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to a company continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) after completing the share split.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a Toronto-based ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Incorporated in Ontario in 2016, Facedrive was created to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO 2 emissions neutral. Facedrive is a unique people and planet first ride-sharing platform committed to doing business fairly and equitably with both our riders and drivers.

As a community platform, drivers are real partners in Facedrive, benefitting from uniquely customized incentives and rewards that reflect Facedrive's dedication to shared success and amongst the highest in the ridesharing industry. Facedrive's commitment to the planet is demonstrated by green-incentives for both drivers and customers because Facedrive believes that we all benefit when empowered individuals make positive choices.

Facedrive customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App. Trips on the system offset the CO 2 emitted by contributing a portion of the fare to carbon offset, tree planting and other measured, sustainable programs. Facedrive is a first of its kind ridesharing platform that is designed to incentivize and empower the green and socially responsible consumer that is looking to make a meaningful and measurable impact.

