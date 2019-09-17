

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its September 3 meeting on Tuesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.00 percent for the second straight meeting as policymakers await to see the impact of earlier rate cuts.



Australia also will see Q2 figures for house prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.1 percent on quarter and 6.9 percent on year. That follows the 3.0 percent quarterly drop and the 7.4 percent yearly decline in the three months prior.



China will release August numbers for new home prices; in July, prices were up 0.59 percent on month.



Japan will see August figures for department store and condominium sales; in July, nationwide store sales sank 2.9 percent on year while Tokyo area store sales fell an annual 2.7 percent. Condo sales plummeted 35.3 percent on year.



Singapore will provide August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth SGD42.15 billion and exports were at SGD45.51 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.36 billion.



