Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. - Announces Newly Appointed CEO, CFO, Directors, and Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2019 / Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. ("QMD" or the "Company") announces the appointments of Kevin Smith as CEO and director, Braydon Hobbs as CFO and director, and Ron Woo as director of the Company. Michael Sweatman, Oliver Foeste and Kevin Beaulieu have all resigned as directors and officers of the Company.

Bios for Appointees

Kevin Smith - is an entrepreneur with experience across a host of industries including resources, finance, technology and real estate development. Mr. Smith is the President of Bypass Equipment Ltd., a 40-year-old family business in Langley, B.C. that specializes in the sale of agricultural equipment and integration of such equipment at cultivation sites. Bypass Equipment Ltd. has also evolved and expanded its business into greenhouse development, design, automation and management. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Freeform Capital Partners Inc., a Vancouver, B.C. based private equity firm. Mr. Smith also serves as a director and officer in several reporting issuers including: Evolution Global Financial Corp., EVI Ventures Corp., and Polarity Minerals Corp.

Braydon Hobbs, B.A., CPA, CA - is a professional accountant with 7 years' experience. He currently works as a Manager at BDO Canada LLP in the Audit & Assurance practice, completing assurance engagements for both publicly listed and private companies with particular focus in the resource, technology and real estate sectors. Previously, he worked as the Director of Finance for Woodbridge Homes in Vancouver, as a Manager in Assurance - Private Markets/Early Capital Markets at Deloitte UK LLP in London, after originally beginning his CPA articles with BDO Canada LLP in Vancouver. Mr. Hobbs has worked with various single and dual listed mining companies through all stages of exploration, development and production. He has considerable expertise in audit and assurance, and financial reporting in IFRS and US, UK, & Canadian GAAP, with further experience in corporate finance and transaction advisory M&A. He is CPA-CA with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of British Columbia and Diploma of Accounting from the Sauder School of Business.

Ronald Woo, B.Eng. B.Sc., MBA, P.Eng. - is a mining engineer with 19 years of experience in mine commissioning, operations, feasibility study analysis and project engineering for various base, precious and industrial metals projects. Mr. Woo has broad experience working for mining/mineral exploration companies, consultants and contractors. Currently Mr. Woo serves as COO for Rover Metals Corp and is a director of American Strategic Minerals Corp. Previously, Mr. Woo served as the Project Manager and Technical Services Manager with Ledcor Contractors on the commissioning the Willow Creek Mine. He has also held senior mining engineering positions with Western Canadian Coal managing the operations at the Brule and Dillon Mine, as well as a senior mine engineer for the Wolverine Mine. Mr. Woo was the senior mine engineer for Farallon Resources (now Nyrstar) focusing on the feasibility study and start up of the G9 zinc mine in Mexico. Mr. Woo was the mine engineer at Hunter Dickinson Inc. working at the Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia, Prosperity Project in British Columbia and Pebble Project in Alaska. Mr. Woo also served as mine engineer at Shambhala Gold Plc. Mr. Woo graduated from McGill University with a double Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) and Bachelor of Science (Computer Science). Mr. Woo holds an MBA from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. He is a registered professional engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Kevin Smith, CEO | Director

604-309-6340

E-mail: kevin@lfgmanagement.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of QMD. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of QMD. Although QMD believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because QMD can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. QMD disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559928/Quri-Mayu-Developments-Ltd--Announces-Newly-Appointed-CEO-CFO-Directors-and-Resignation