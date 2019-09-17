Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK5Y ISIN: CA98959W1041 Ticker-Symbol: RH33 
Stuttgart
16.09.19
08:08 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,005
-25,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,013
0,025
16.09.
0,012
0,026
16.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZINC ONE RESOURCES
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC0,015-25,00 %