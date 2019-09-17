NNIT A/S: NNIT signs five-year agreement with Norlys

Press release

NNIT signs five-year agreement with Norlys

NNIT assumes responsibility for parts of the energy group's central IT systems, which will be consolidated into the cloud to enable agile development and economies of scale.

Copenhagen, September 17, 2019 - NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has signed a contract with the energy group Norlys, which was established with the recent merger of the companies Eniig and SE .

According to the agreement, NNIT will for the next five years assume responsibility for parts of Norlys' central IT systems, including operations and development of the groups ERP and CRM systems, which will be consolidated in Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"In particular, Norlys has bought into our solid experience with cloud-based ERP systems and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and it will be an exciting collaboration where we use cloud services for digital transformation, explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT. He is pleased to add another customer from the private & public segment and continues: "We look forward to transferring our experience with regulated IT to innovation ready organizations and making a mark in the energy sector."

In addition to economies of scale and savings across the newly merged companies, the collaboration will provide Norlys with impetus to deliver better customer experiences and digitalize the business. For example, CRM systems will be consolidated and enable artificial intelligence to give customers better advice on purchasing electrical products.

Thus, one of the first projects is a self-service portal and a new customer engagement platform for Norlys Energi, which helps employees find the optimal electricity and natural gas solution for customers.

As part of the agreement, NNIT will take over a small number of employees from Norlys, and the remaining department and NNIT will work together in agile teamwork.

-We have some very dedicated people who have kept the systems running 24/7. However, as we grow in size it is more efficient to tap into NNIT and use their muscles and energy to drive development and reap economies of scale, says Morten Sloth O'Donnell, Vice President of IT development at Norlys.

NNIT ?is one of Denmark's leading consultancies in IT development, implementation and operations. We supply services to clients from the public, enterprise and finance segments in Denmark as well as the international life sciences industry. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees.

********

More information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

Henrik Højlund, PR & Press responsible, Norlys, +45 41 78 08 17, henchr@norlys.dk



About NNIT

www.nnit.com

About Norlys

https://norlys.dk/





Attachment