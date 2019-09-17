ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay receives new order of SEK 22 million from Hurtigruten AS

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has signed a new order for Digital Signage installations through its Norwegian subsidiary with Hurtigruten AS, the world's largest expedition cruise line. The order has a total contract value of SEK 22 million during the coming five years. The installation is aimed for the Hurtigruten vessel MS Fridtjof Nansen that is due to sail her maiden voyage in the Spring of 2020.

"The third important Hurtigruten order within the past two years shows how excellent deliveries and customer service correlate", comments Per Mandorf, CEO & President. "It shows also that international customers with complex Digital Signage assignments continue to gain ground as we have analyzed in our business strategy - congratulations to the Norwegian team", concludes Per Mandorf.

Malmö, 17 September 2019

This information is such information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided by Per Mandorf for publication on 17 September 2019 at 08:00 am.

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, CEO and President

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Phone +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is a world leader in expedition travel, with a growing fleet of small, custom-built expedition cruise ships exploring destinations such as Antarctica, Arctic, South America, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard and more. Since 1893, Hurtigruten has operated the original coastal voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes, often referred to as the world's most beautiful sea voyage. Hurtigruten is considered the world's greenest cruise line and operates on a vision to offer world-leading journeys that are safe, unique, active, sustainable and provide memories for life.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay provides visual communication solutions to influence behavior in a physical store or office environment. The company is built on a profound understanding of human behavior in decision-making situations. ZetaDisplay delivers its insights with the help of a smart technology platform that generates engaging digital signage solutions. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden. The company has annual net sales 400 MSEK and employs 140 employees at eight offices in six European countries. The company controls and maintains today more than 50 000 installations at customers on 50 markets. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Stock Exchange [ZETA]. More information at www.zetadisplay.com

