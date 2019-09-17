

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported that the PREVENT trial evaluating Cosentyx in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis met its primary endpoint of ASAS40 at Week 16, showing a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus placebo. The trial also met all secondary endpoints. The safety profile was consistent with the previous trials.



Novartis said these data add to the existing evidence supporting Cosentyx as a long-lasting treatment. The company anticipates 52-week data from the PREVENT study, to support FDA submission, later in the year.



