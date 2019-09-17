AI Solutions Leader Coveo Announces Inaugural European Conference

European AI and Customer Experience Leaders Gather at Coveo Impact Europe

LONDON and QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveo , the leader in AI-powered business solutions, today announced its first European conference, Coveo Impact Europe, which will take place on 26 September 2019 in London at Tate Modern. The AI-focused customer conference builds on the company's expansion in the UK and Europe, recent acquisition of Tooso, and extends from it Impact global conference held annually in San Francisco.

"We're entering an AI-Takes-All economy, and this is the gathering of the companies and partners that will win in this new economy," Coveo CEO Louis Tetu said. "We're excited to host this inaugural event in London based on overwhelming demand from our customers and partners in Europe. The entire program is an expression of our commitment to their success."

The conference theme,"Powering Individualisation with AI," reflects the realities that people expect relevant digital experiences uniquely tailored to them, every time they interact with companies. But these effortless experiences also need to deliver business results: revenue growth, customer satisfaction and employee proficiency. And the only way for companies to meet these expectations while optimizing their business, is to harness AI.

While ensuring the highest standards of GDPR and SOC II compliance, Coveo uses AI to individualise millions of digital experiences for every single customer, dealer, partner and employee, with significant business impacts:

A large professional services firm increased conversion rate by 12 percent which in turn increased revenue for the business

One large software company reported an 80 percent increase in support case deflection, reducing the volume of cases handled by support agents

A global networking firm reported reducing employee time to proficiency by 50%

At the conference, Coveo customers and partners, including Salesforce, Sitecore, Formica, and Sophos will share the impact that Coveo AI has on their businesses to grow revenues and improve experiences. In addition, Coveo executives are expected to announce strategic direction for new offerings designed specifically for European customers.

'We're looking forward to attending Coveo's first Impact event in Europe next month,' Digby Knight, Senior Manager, at Sophos said. 'We want to walk away with new skills and knowledge on how to expand our use of AI to further improve relevance for our customers and employees.'

"Coveo is a powerful enabler of true personalisation and we've seen it time and time again with our mutual clients," said Peter Fellows, Sitecore Commerce Lead, UKI, NE and MEA. "Our two platforms enable companies to stay ahead of their customers' expectations for personalisation and differentiate themselves with their customer experience."

