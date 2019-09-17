HELSINKI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will arrange a Forest and Wood Products Day for investors and analysts in Stockholm on 19 September 2019. The programme will provide an update on Stora Enso's strategy, including a detailed review of Wood Products division and Nordic forests. You are welcome to follow the presentations in a webcast at edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uc32cwm6.

The webcast will run between 12.45-15.15 Swedish time with the following programme:

Welcoming words - Ulla Paajanen , SVP Investor Relations, Moderator for the Investor Day

Strategy presentation - CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström

Wood Products - Jari Suominen , EVP, Division Wood Products

Nordic Forests - Jorma Länsitalo, Head of Wood Supply

Finance - CFO Seppo Parvi

Closing comments - CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström

The presentations and the webcast recording will be available on the Stora Enso website storaenso.com/investors/cmd.

For further information, please contact:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/invitation-to-stora-enso-s-forest-and-wood-products-day-webcast,c2906185

The following files are available for download: