Chocolate Not Drugs the Future of Bitcoin Commerce

- Tim Tams sold for BTC on Online Blockchain's new crypto marketplace site -

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC), the leading UK-listed blockchain company, has launched into beta test Mooningmarket.com - a Bitcoin-only buying and selling platform.

Three days after the stealth mode open beta test went live, the site (https://mooningmarket.com) recorded its first purchase: a 200g packet of Arnott'sTim Tam. The buyer of the Australian-brand chocolate biscuits was based in the US and paid 0.00048446 BTC.

Mooning Market is a transparent and secure crypto-only marketplace, which enables sellers to post their ads for free with the option to make listings premium. Almost anything can be sold on the site - with notable exceptions (full list of prohibited items here) - once users create a profile. Bitcoin can be deposited into a user's wallet on Mooning Market from virtually any exchange, and fiat transactions are avoided entirely as the site uses an assured cryptocurrency escrow service. It's a Bitcoin lovechild of Esty, eBay and Amazon.

The site has a large social media element; users can follow one another, message and comment on each other's items and ads. Sellers can also amplify their listing by sharing on other social media channels at the click of a button.

"Bitcoin is already the new gold and with Mooning Market we are pushing for the mainstream of P2P commerce; you can't get more everyday than a packet of biscuits," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. "This isn't dark web, it's a modern, safe, legal platform, which will capture the crypto savvy and the crypto novices alike. Crypto will leave the legacy of the dark web behind and the early adopters of P2P commerce will be the audience and customer of mainstream marketplaces like Mooningmarket.com."

Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.

Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.

