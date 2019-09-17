Celebrating the Top Global Peer Reviewers of 2019

Peer review awards recognize quality and quantity of peer reviews

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company, today announced the winners of the Global Peer Review Awards, powered by Publons which recognize global researchers for both the quality and quantity of their peer reviews.

Peer review is an often anonymous and unseen part of scholarly communications. Publons estimates that the top 1% of peer reviewers spent more than 1.32 million hours reviewing papers in 2018/19*. The Global Peer Review Awards are the only cross-publisher awards that celebrate the efforts of peer reviewers worldwide. The awards honor 'best in class' for peer review over the past 12 months, and are broken down into the following categories:

Top 1% of reviewers in their field, categorised by the Web of Science 22 Essential Science Indicators (ESI) research areas

in their field, categorised by the 22 Essential Science Indicators (ESI) research areas Excellent reviewers as rated by journal editors on Publons

as rated by journal editors on Publons Top handling editors by quantity

Andrew Preston, Managing Director at Publons said: "Peer review underpins the entire academic enterprise, and upholds quality and integrity in science publishing. The vital work of peer reviewers too often goes unnoticed and unsung.

"Our goal is to turn peer review into an activity just as rewarding as publishing an article. We're proud to be spearheading the push to celebrate the vital work of peer reviewers. This year, we focused on the importance of good quality peer review, updating our methodology. We selected the top 1% of reviewers in their field (as categorised by each of the Web of Science 22 ESI research areas) and only counted reviews performed for journals indexed in Web of Science Core Collection (including the Emerging Sources Citation Index). This reflects the theme of this years' Peer Review Week, which is quality in peer review."

More detail:

More than 4,000 people have been awarded for their contribution to peer review

Reviewers come from more than 2,000 institutions in 100 different countries

institutions in 100 different countries This equates to around 264,000 reviews for nearly 9,000 different journals

reviews for nearly different journals Publons offers a free, online course via the Publons Academy to share best practice in peer review. This year, 57 graduates of the Publons Academy went on to become part of the top 1% and win awards.

Publons (www.publons.com) works with researchers, publishers and research institutions to speed up science and research by harnessing the power of peer review. Publons Reviewer Recognition Service integrates with journals' review submission systems to offer researchers evidence of their previously-hidden review contributions.

* based on five hours for each review

for each review For more information on methodology and eligibility criteria please click here

To see if you have any winners at your institution visit the website

Follow the discussion online at https://twitter.com/Publons and at https://www.facebook.com/publons/ using SentinelsofScience and PeerRevWk19

Media Contact

Amy Bourke-Waite

Director of External Communications, Web of Science Group

amy.bourkewaite@clarivate.com

About the Web of Science Group

The Web of Science Group organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments accelerate the pace of research. It is powered by the Web of Science - the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include Converis, EndNote, Kopernio, Publons, ScholarOne and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). The Web of Science Group is a Clarivate Analytics company. www.webofsciencegroup.com. @webofscience

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.