Yardi Launches Yardi Kube at GCUC UK

Yardi to demonstrate new technology that improves flexible workspace management and enhances member experience

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi returns to GCUC UK, a leading UK coworking event, on 23-24 September in London. This year, Yardi is a tier one sponsor, showcasing new innovations for coworking and workspace management.

At stand 6, Yardi will unveil the Yardi Kube Suite, a set of connected solutions that is poised to become the UK's first enterprise-level flexible space management platform. The Yardi Kube Suite includes space and member management that streamlines bookings and builds community with member portals; Yardi Medusa, a high-speed Wi-Fi and seamless data management system; and Yardi Voyager, a web-based accounting and database platform that maximises operational efficiency.

Justin Harley, director of coworking at Yardi, will chair the "Keeping Touch with Technology" panel at 14:30 on 24 September at GCUC UK. Harley will also explain how technology enhances member experience in an 'Ask the Expert' session series across the two-day event. Book your session here.

Harley was interviewed by Cat Johnson of Coworking Content ahead of the event to get his take on the changing technical landscape of shared space management. "There are very few machine learning systems in real estate today, but Yardi will be at the forefront of this proptech innovation," shared Harley. Read the full article.

"With more than 17 years' experience in building and implementing software solutions to improve operational efficiencies in flexible workspace, including Hubcreate, a business centre software provider, I'm thrilled by the innovative sea change in technology," said Harley. "I'm confident it will revolutionise the member experience and the way we work."

Book an appointment to meet with the Yardi team at GCUC by emailing justin.harley@yardi.com.

About GCUC

The Global Coworking Unconference Conference (GCUC, pronounced "juicy") is the largest coworking conference series in the world. Since 2011, GCUC has brought together more than 7,000 game-changers from around the globe. GCUC has hosted 24 conferences internationally (and counting). It's experiencing unparalleled growth, just like the coworking industry itself. View the GCUC agenda here.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg