Retail Knowledge Names Appriss Retail One of the Best Newcomers in the 2019 Australian Fraud Awards

Industry Recognition Showcases Increasing Momentum for Appriss Retail Around the Globe

IRVINE, California, USA, Sept. 17, 2019, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that the company was named one of the Best Newcomers by Retail Knowledge in its 2019 Australian Fraud Awards. The accolade highlights increasing momentum for Appriss Retail as the company continues to expand its global footprint by helping retailers improve customer service and boost profits by combatting return fraud.

"Return fraud knows no boundaries. No matter the country, retailers need resources and technology to help them deliver the best possible consumer experience, while still protecting them from fraudulent activity," said Tom Rittman, vice-president of marketing, Appriss Retail. "We are honoured to be recognised by the local retail community in Australia, and we are excited about what's ahead."

Appriss Retail's footprint is expanding globally from its roots in the US and UK. Its solutions are in use in 45 countries and on six continents, including several large, well-known retailers in Australia. The Appriss Retail Performance Platform of solutions incorporates analytics and artificial intelligence to create real-time automated decisions, post-transaction insights, and recommended user actions. These are delivered to its retailer clients via several well-known product brands including Verify return authorisation and Secure exception based reporting.

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company's Software-as-a-Service