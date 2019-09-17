Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Expands To Oklahoma, Its Second State In As Many Months

Company enters new market to introduce and grow its branded products portfolio with the addition of an edible line

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, is pleased to announce its branded products will be launched in Oklahoma, building on the Company's existing presence in Washington.

Highlights:

Weekend to launch its branded product line in Oklahoma

WKND edibles will be added to the branded product portfolio

Partnership alliance with Ruby Mae's, an Oklahoma leader, will accelerate market entry and reach

As previously indicated, the Company's strategy is to build on progress and learnings in Washington State - translating that model to new and upcoming states so that the Company's branded products gain traction and build momentum with consumers. Retail interest related to the Company's branded products provided the opportunity for an accelerated entry into Oklahoma. The initial offering in Oklahoma begins with the launch of a newly created WKND THC edibles branded product line, in conjunction with the existing flower based branded products that are on the market in Washington State.

"Oklahoma is a thriving market with tremendous margins and we assessed it as the ideal next step to grow both revenues and our offerings with the addition of edibles as a key component within the Company's branded products portfolio." said Chris Backus, President and CEO of Weekend. "Applying our best practices model from the Washington state launch, the stage is set for Oklahoma to be a powerhouse in creating shareholder value. It is important to note that we have also put in place an exceptional sales team with specific knowledge of product design and demand in this market."

Weekend has forged a brand alliance and executed a licensing agreement with Ruby Mae's in Oklahoma - a leader in premium cannabis-infused edibles - delivering the highest quality edibles on the market. The brand alliance will see Weekend launching an edibles line and Ruby Mae's launching a flower line, while leveraging expertise along with sales and distribution channels.

"We are thrilled to advance our business plan so quickly after launching in Washington. There is a lot of momentum behind the scenes as our team explores and negotiates entries into new markets on one hand, and expands our branded product offerings on the other," added Mr. Backus. "The Company is taking a long-term approach to sustainable market growth, building brand affinity in multiple markets and growing state by state through the establishment of rock-solid brand alliances like the one we have structured with Ruby Mae's in Oklahoma."

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

