Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. ("FlowWorks") has partnered with the engineering firm RJN Group, Inc. ("RJN") to provide the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission ("WSSC") with increased analytical capabilities on an upgraded data collection platform that will include the full-time monitoring and management of 240 flow meters and rain gauges.

WSSC was looking for a scalable, future proof solution to monitor the suburban areas surrounding Washington DC. After a successful 30-site pilot that lasted six months, WSSC decided to move ahead with a full software deployment to monitor their collection system.

Currently, WSSC is among the largest water and wastewater utilities in the US, with a network of nearly 5,768 miles of fresh water pipeline and over 5,578 miles of sewer pipeline. Their service area spans nearly 1,000 square miles, and they serve 1.8 million residents through approximately 475,000 customer accounts.

"RJN is a leader in providing innovative and reliable solutions for improving efficiency in their clients' water and wastewater systems. We are fortunate to partner with such an innovative and technologically savvy organization." Kevin Marsh, President of FlowWorks commented. "WSSC is recognized as one of North America's largest and more forward-thinking water and wastewater utilities. FlowWorks takes pride in WSSC's decision to incorporate our advanced solutions into their system."

About RJN Group

For more than 40 years, RJN has earned national recognition as a professional engineering consulting firm. Such success has resulted in consistent repeat business, making up more than 80 percent of its accounts. RJN is a professional engineering and pipeline condition assessment specialist focused on delivering practical solutions for potable, waste and storm water system owners. With their vision of, "engineering the infrastructure for tomorrow," RJN is committed to supporting their clients' interests and guiding their actions to provide the highest quality service to improve the nation's collection systems. More information can be found at www.rjn.com.

About WSSC

For 100 years, WSSC has proudly served the citizens of Prince George's and Montgomery counties in Maryland - providing drinking water that has always met strict Safe Drinking Water Act standards and protecting the environment through vital water resource recovery services. Their vision is to be THE world-class water utility, where excellent products and services are always on tap.

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

