New manufacturing process reduces costs by 20 percent and increases production capacity eightfold for more affordable hydrogen generation

Enapter, a manufacturer of modular hydrogen electrolysers, announced today the unveiling of its new serial fabrication facility in Pisa. The revamped manufacturing process will increase Enapter's production capacity eightfold and reduce electrolyser costs by more than 20 percent. These improvements can make onsite hydrogen generation an affordable reality for a multitude of applications worldwide, including energy storage, backup power, power-to-heat, industrial hydrogen production and hydrogen-based mobility.

Hydrogen generation has the potential to play a key role in the clean energy transition but has been limited by cost and scalability. Enapter's EL 2.0 electrolyser addresses these challenges through its patented Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. With a simple balance of plant and no noble metals needed, Enapter's AEM reduces costs and increases lifetime performance of hydrogen generation. Serial fabrication allows Enapter to deploy the current EL 2.0 hydrogen generator to an even larger customer base while creating capacity for the forthcoming EL 2.1 product.

"This new facility marks a major milestone for us," said Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Chairman of Enapter. "Our mission is to make green hydrogen generation cheaper than fossil fuels. As we look ahead, this process will help us mass produce our electrolysers for projects around the world. This is a crucial step into making hydrogen electrolysers into a standardized, valuable commodity that can compete with outdated legacy energy sources."

As a stackable system, facilities of all sizes use the EL 2.0. Current applications generating hydrogen from Enapter electrolysers include island mini grids, seasonal energy storage in the Alps, residential heating in the Netherlands, renewable methane production in Australia, nitrogen purification in Portugal, fuel cell drone refueling in China and many more. To learn more about Enapter's solutions, visit: https://enapter.com

About Enapter

Enapter manufactures highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record. It is the foundation for the unique low-cost, compact electrolyser. The EL 2.0 is fully stackable and easy to integrate with Enapter's Energy Management System. Enapter systems are used internationally in industries like telecommunications, mobility, and energy. The team combines electrochemical and IT expertise to drive the Hydrogen Economy in hardware and software. Enapter has offices in Berlin, Pisa, Bangkok and St Petersburg. https://www.enapter.com

