Enapter manufactures highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record. It is the foundation for the unique low-cost, compact electrolyser. The EL 2.0 is fully stackable and easy to integrate with Enapter's Energy Management System. Enapter systems are used internationally in industries like telecommunications, mobility, and energy. The team combines electrochemical and IT expertise to drive the Hydrogen Economy in hardware and software. Enapter has offices in Berlin, Pisa, Bangkok and St Petersburg. https://www.enapter.com

Company: Enapter Headquarters Address: 56040 Crespina Lorenzana Pisa, Italy Main Telephone: 39 050 644281 Website: https://www.enapter.com/ Type of Organization: Private Industry: Energy Key Executives: Chairman: Sebastian-Justus Schmidt Public Relations Contact: Kalena Gravina Phone: 201-465-8013 Email: enapter@antennagroup.com Customer Service Contact: Vaitea Cowan Phone: +39 050 644 281 Email: vaitea@enapter.com

