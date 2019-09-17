Enapter manufactures highly efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane electrolysis. Its core technology has a 10-year proven track record. It is the foundation for the unique low-cost, compact electrolyser. The EL 2.0 is fully stackable and easy to integrate with Enapter's Energy Management System. Enapter systems are used internationally in industries like telecommunications, mobility, and energy. The team combines electrochemical and IT expertise to drive the Hydrogen Economy in hardware and software. Enapter has offices in Berlin, Pisa, Bangkok and St Petersburg. https://www.enapter.com
Company:
Enapter
Headquarters Address:
56040 Crespina Lorenzana
Pisa, Italy
Main Telephone:
39 050 644281
Website:
https://www.enapter.com/
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Energy
Key Executives:
Chairman: Sebastian-Justus Schmidt
Public Relations
Contact:
Kalena Gravina
Phone:
201-465-8013
Email:
enapter@antennagroup.com
Customer Service
Contact:
Vaitea Cowan
Phone:
+39 050 644 281
Email:
vaitea@enapter.com
