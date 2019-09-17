In the Running: Freebets.com Sign Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore as New Tipster

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight-time Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore will lead punters into the home straight this season thanks to a new partnership with Freebets.com. In his new role, Scudamore will provide tips for the biggest meets of the year.

Peter will bring his world-class experience in the sport directly to Freebets.com horse racing fans. He will provide invaluable insights, exclusive tips, and previews to all of UK's major races, adding a personal spin only offered by someone with 1,678 wins to his name.

Covering the likes of the Cheltenham Festival, The Grand National, Epsom Derby and others, Scudamore will be on-hand to help betting fans back a winner.

The jockey-turned-trainer will also regularly engage with fans on Freebets.com's popular Twitter account, Odds Watch, to answer queries and give tips of the day.

The partnership comes as Freebets.com looks to further enhance their horse racing output over the winter months and into next year.

About Peter Scudamore:

Peter Scudamore is a former award-winning jockey, regarded as one of the greatest National Hunt riders of all time. Notably, he received the Champion Jockey award eight times and rode 1,678 winners in total, including the Champion Hurdle (twice), the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Scottish Grand National.

Today he is a part of Lucinda Russell's team at Arlary House Stables and a regular pundit across the British Horse racing media.

About Freebets.com:

Freebets.com is one of the country's leading betting affiliate sites, working with all the big names in the business to bring punters expert tips, previews and the best free bet offers.

With almost 10 years in the game they continue to provide thousands of punters daily with help, support and plenty of winners.