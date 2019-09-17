StaffConnect Announces Upcoming Live Webinar Featuring Emma Bridger of People Lab to Discover Why Employee Experience is the Key to Customer Engagement

Attendees to Learn What Business Leaders Can do to Motivate, Engage and Connect with Employees Across the Organisation for Long-Term Business Success

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce , announced today its upcoming live webinar, ' Discover Why Employee Experience is Key to Customer Engagement' - featuring Emma Bridger of People Lab and renowned author of Employee Engagement. Emma will be sharing her insights and top tips from 18 years' of experience, helping organisations transform employee engagement to drive business success.



Monday, September 23, 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. BST

An engaged and productive workforce is vital for the success of any business. Attend this StaffConnect webinar to learn what business leaders can do to ensure their employees are motivated, engaged and connected to their organisational goals and mission for long-term success.

Practical tips to building a compelling employee experience

How effective internal communication can help drive employee engagement

What role technology plays in the employee experience

The link between EX and CX and the impact on company performance.

The first 20 people to register and attend the webinar will receive a free copy of Emma's latest book: 'Employee Engagement - A Practical Introduction'.

register.gotowebinar.com/register/7318820386762027533



About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce . The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

