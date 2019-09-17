A Swedish-Chinese research team has developed an organic cell said to be ideal for wide use in daily life to power internet of things-enabled devices. The cell could be used to power sensors that detect and measure moisture, particle concentrations, temperature and other parameters indoors.Scientists from Sweden's Linköping University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim to have developed an organic solar cell that can convert ambient indoor light into electricity. The researchers say the device could have various internet of things-related applications in household devices. According to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...