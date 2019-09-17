Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Sept 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected for inclusion in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's leading investment indices for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance. This is the third consecutive year that MHI has been included in the index.The DJSI was developed in 1999 by the U.S. firm S&P Dow Jones and the Swiss investment advisory company RobecoSAM. Listed companies around the world are assessed in terms of their overall economic, environmental and social criteria, with those determined to have exceptional sustainability selected for inclusion in the index. MHI was one of 148 companies selected for the 2019 index (of which, 76 were Japanese companies), from a total of around 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region.MHI has proactively implemented various ESG measures with the aim of realizing a sustainable society, including reducing the environmental load from its customers and its own operations, promoting the active participation of women, and strengthening corporate governance and disclosure. In addition to the DJSI, these efforts continue to be recognized with MHI's inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, which recognizes firms with excellent ESG performance, and MSCI Japan's Empowering Women Index (WIN). Both of these indices have been adopted by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund.Going forward, through constant innovation and industry-leading products and technologies, MHI will continue to contribute to a more secure, sustainable future for all mankind.