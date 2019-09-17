British American Tobacco Only Tobacco Company Featured in Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco (BAT), is pleased to announce today that it has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 18th consecutive year - and has once again been named as industry leader in its most prestigious World Index.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI represents the gold standard for tracking corporate sustainability performance of the world's largest companies.

BAT achieved best industry scores in 11 of the 21 categories, including Supply Chain Management, Human Rights, and Labour Practice Indicators; highlighting the company's commitment to respecting the rights of our employees, the people we work with and the communities in which we operate.

The company has also achieved a maximum 100 per cent rating in four categories, including Environmental Reporting, Environmental Policy and Management Systems and Operational Eco-Efficiency, as well as a score of 98 in Climate Strategy; a credit to BAT's efforts in promoting excellence in environmental management.

Commenting on the news, Simon Cleverly, Group Head of Corporate Affairs at British American Tobacco, said:

"At BAT, our world-class sustainability agenda continues to be at the heart of our business strategy. Our position in the DJSI World Index is testament to our commitment to transforming our company by offering adult consumers an innovative range of potentially reduced-risk products. It also recognises our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate conduct in every country we operate in around the world.

We are incredibly proud to be included in such a prestigious index which recognises only those publicly traded companies which are in the world's top 10% for ESG performance."

Also commenting, Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM, said:

"We congratulate British American Tobacco PLC for being included in the DJSI World and Europe. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year - which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI - record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

Notes to editors

Launched in 1999, the DJSI represents "the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices"[1]. The methodology used measures companies' adherence to the sustainable business principles they advocate and communicate to investors and other stakeholders.

The indices include the World Index; regional indices for Europe, North America and Asia Pacific; and an Emerging Markets Index.

Each year, over 3,500 publicly traded companies are invited to participate in the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). DJSI includes the World Index and three regional indices for Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Only the top 10% achieve inclusion in the World Index.

BAT is the only tobacco company to feature in the prestigious World Index and Europe Index.

