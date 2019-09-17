Annual event in Shanghai gathers global decision-makers to discuss digital trends, insights and best practices for sustainable manufacturing in the Industry Renaissance

Speakers include thought leaders from ABB, Accenture, China Center for Information Industry Development, FAW Group Corporation, Huawei, IDC, SATS

Interactive workshops featuring the 3DEXPERIENCE platform highlight the transformative role of virtual worlds on the creation of new customer experiences

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will focus on sustainable manufacturing and how global manufacturers are using the virtual world to reinvent their business, at its annual Manufacturing in the Age of Experience event, September 18-19, 2019 in Shanghai.

Thought leaders from Accenture, China Center for Information Industry Development, FAW Group Corporation, Huawei, IDC and SATS will join the CEOs of Dassault Systèmes' brands DELMIA and NETVIBES EXALEAD on stage to delve into digital trends, value creation strategies and best practices for achieving sustainable growth, innovating and inspiring the future workforce. These are key approaches to create better, customized, more affordable and sustainable customer experiences in the Industry Renaissance.

Michael Larsson, group vice president and head of robot systems at ABB, will deliver the keynote speech on automotive manufacturing in the age of experience.

Through interactive experiences with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, technological workshops, consulting sessions, networking opportunities and a "hackathon" challenge, industrial businesses can explore how to transform the way they invent, learn, produce and trade by using digital platforms, artificial intelligence, digital twins, robotics and more to optimize global operations, orchestrate value networks, and leverage existing skills.

This year's Manufacturing in the Age of Experience will also dedicate one day of its agenda to reveal the latest manufacturing trends and strategies in China. Attendees in all industrial sectors can gain insight from tailored speaker presentations, interviews, and guided tours of the China International Industry Fair and a local ABB robotics plant.

Each year, Dassault Systèmes' Manufacturing in the Age of Experience engages global decision-makers in a learning expedition that delivers new perspectives on the evolution of manufacturing in an economy where a product's value comes from its usage. For more information: https://events.3ds.com/manufacturing-age-of-experience

