The global flexible packaging market 2019-2023 report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

The global market for flexible packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period.

Flexible plastic packaging products are non-rigid, lightweight, stretchable, and malleable. These packaging products protect against moisture while retaining the aroma and freshness of the packaged products, much like glass packaging. This has resulted in the increased adoption of this packaging variant by the food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries, among others.

Growing awareness about environmental pollution and the need for sustainable development is compelling brand owners to adopt sustainable packaging. Various governments have implemented legislations that mandate the use of bioplastics over hazardous polymer and plastic materials. Such initiatives are encouraging end-user industries to shift to bioplastics, including flexible bioplastic packaging. Bioplastics are derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, straw, woodchips, food waste, cornstarch, and others. Bioplastics offer benefits such as lower production costs, reduced carbon footprint, and convenient disposal. Thus, the popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging is increasing, which will drive the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market.

In recent times, the demand for recyclable flexible plastic packaging has increased significantly, owing to increased awareness and concern for the environment. As a result, several initiatives are being taken by end-users of flexible plastic packaging to increase the use of recyclable flexible packaging. For instance, in March 2019, Moy Park Ltd., a food processing company launched the Remove, Reduce, Recycle, and Research campaign. Such initiatives are expected to stimulate the demand for recyclable flexible plastic packaging, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The global flexible plastic packaging market spans across the following regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific flexible plastic packaging market is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of USD 15.48 billion.

China and India are expected to emerge as major revenue contributors to the flexible plastic packaging market in APAC. This is mainly due to the rapid expansion of end-user industries, such as e-commerce, FMCG, and personal care, along with the changes in lifestyle resulting from an increase in disposable incomes.

Competitive Outlook

Amcor PLC manufactures and delivers packaging solutions. The company operates businesses under two segments, namely flexibles and rigid plastics. Headquartered in Switzerland, Amcor PLC offers products such as AmLite Standard Recyclable, Vento, AmLite Ultra, Charta, AmLite HeatFlex, and others.

The company reported revenues of USD 9.31 billion for FY2018. In June 2019, Amcor completed the acquisition of Bemis, a manufacturer of flexible and rigid plastic packaging for food, consumer products, medical, and pharmaceutical companies. In December 2018, Amcor opened a new home care packaging facility in India.

